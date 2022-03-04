Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.65

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €37.65 ($42.30) and last traded at €37.75 ($42.42), with a volume of 15645 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.45 ($43.20).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($60.67) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on shares of Vossloh in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vossloh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €53.50 ($60.11).

Get Vossloh alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The company has a market cap of $663.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.20.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.