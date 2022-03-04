Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 410 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 117,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.59. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.69%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

