Voya Investment Management LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verso were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verso in the second quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Verso by 79.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Verso in the third quarter worth $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Verso by 109,825.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verso in the third quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Verso stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. Verso Co. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

