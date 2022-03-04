Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 4.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

