Voya Investment Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE FC opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

