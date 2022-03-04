Voya Investment Management LLC Takes $248,000 Position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on LFST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
