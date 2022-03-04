VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Short Interest Down 54.1% in February

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VPCB opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at $7,527,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at $2,569,000.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.