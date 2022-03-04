Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 175.86% from the stock’s current price.

VRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.71. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vroom will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 5.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 23.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 24.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

