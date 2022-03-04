Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 840,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,764. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.11. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

