Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,092 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after buying an additional 1,203,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after buying an additional 280,795 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,815,348,000 after buying an additional 398,340 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,524,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 308,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $42,821,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,887,881 shares of company stock worth $822,963,884. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.35. 528,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,434,847. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.77. The company has a market cap of $394.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

