Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,566 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $139.29 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.75 and a 200-day moving average of $142.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,887,881 shares of company stock valued at $822,963,884 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

