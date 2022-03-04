Warburg Research Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €41.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on G1A. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.81 ($48.10).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €38.00 ($42.70) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.23. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €28.51 ($32.03) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($54.55).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

