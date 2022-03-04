Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) will report $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.96. Watsco reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $11.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.42 to $12.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WSO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

WSO opened at $279.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.08. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $233.13 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

