Wave Life Sciences’ (WVE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 340.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of WVE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. 1,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,044. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $133.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 63,080 shares of company stock worth $146,152 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $11,824,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,593,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,602,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 650.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 707,924 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

