Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Weave Communications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
WEAV stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,557. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $22.40.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.
Weave Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.
