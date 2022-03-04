Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Weave Communications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

WEAV stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,557. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WEAV. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Weave Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

