Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Weave Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of WEAV traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $6.63. 6,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,557. Weave Communications has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $22.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weave Communications will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,283,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

