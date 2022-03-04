Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 665 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.18. The stock had a trading volume of 517,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,005,233. The firm has a market cap of $255.22 billion, a PE ratio of 86.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

