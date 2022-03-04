Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.48.

BA traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.03. 304,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,953,824. The company has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $183.77 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.89.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

