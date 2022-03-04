Webster Bank N. A. Has $2.86 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,766 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,659,000 after acquiring an additional 696,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after acquiring an additional 631,566 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $7.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.71. The stock had a trading volume of 41,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,510. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.03. The company has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.44 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

