Webster Bank N. A. Has $3.85 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.76. 8,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,749. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.68. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -727.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

