Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.0% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 487,021 shares of company stock worth $62,712,832. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $150.04. 180,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,464,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $265.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $151.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.37 and its 200 day moving average is $123.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

