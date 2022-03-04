Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,924 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 129,617 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 269,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 531,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,893,000 after acquiring an additional 26,635 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,224,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

