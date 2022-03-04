Webster Bank N. A. Sells 3,123 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.9% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 2,885,409 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 395.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after buying an additional 2,150,130 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.67. 1,155,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,158,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.76 billion, a PE ratio of -58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.54.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.