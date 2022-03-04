Wedbush Cuts Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target to $13.00

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Porch Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Porch Group has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $84,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

