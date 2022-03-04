Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

