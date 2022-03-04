Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bunzl (BNZL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bunzl (LON: BNZL) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2022 – Bunzl had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/1/2022 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($44.28) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/18/2022 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/8/2022 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/25/2022 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($44.28) price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

LON BNZL traded down GBX 3.46 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,816.54 ($37.79). The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,382. Bunzl plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,122 ($28.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,000 ($40.25). The company has a market cap of £9.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,778.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,716.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40.80 ($0.55) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($38.96), for a total transaction of £340,435.92 ($456,777.03).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

