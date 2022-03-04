Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE: EBR) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2022 – Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/23/2022 – Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

2/23/2022 – Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/15/2022 – Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $6.76. 86,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,457. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 1,565,662 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,400,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 431,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 284,382 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 349,374 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

