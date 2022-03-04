Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

3/2/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $209.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $214.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $202.00 to $187.00.

2/7/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $180.00 to $200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $152.90 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.48.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

