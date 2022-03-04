Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) in the last few weeks:

2/25/2022 – Shell Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Shell Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2022 – Shell Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2022 – Shell Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/9/2022 – Shell Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

1/20/2022 – Shell Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

1/20/2022 – Shell Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

1/18/2022 – Shell Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $12.50 to $13.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Shell Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.09. 1,349,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,015. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.57. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 100.00% and a return on equity of 102.01%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $5,659,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $5,354,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $2,455,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $1,600,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

