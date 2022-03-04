Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TELUS (TU)

TELUS (NYSE: TU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/14/2022 – TELUS was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/14/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$34.50.

2/11/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

2/11/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$34.00.

2/11/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$33.50.

2/11/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$36.00.

2/11/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00.

2/11/2022 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$34.00.

1/11/2022 – TELUS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TELUS has expanded 5G network to Quesnel as part of its C$13 billion investment in British Columbia through 2024. It expects to continue benefiting from strong customer additions, thanks to the adoption of superior connected experiences. The accelerated broadband expansion program is expected to extend its PureFibre and 5G coverage. The company plans to generate subscriber growth in its key growth segments, including wireless, high-speed Internet and TELUS TV. However, its efforts to offset capital expenditure for upgrading the network infrastructure by raising fees have reduced demand for its legacy voice services. A debt-laden balance sheet is denting its profitability. TELUS is selling its financial business to increase liquidity and reduce debt. Stiff competition from regional carriers poses another concern.”

1/7/2022 – TELUS was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

TELUS stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $25.96.

Get TELUS Co alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,817,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $512,960,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 464,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 69,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 101,545 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,524,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $168,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.