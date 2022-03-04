Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Update

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEICY opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. Weichai Power has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

