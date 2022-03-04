Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.90

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.90 and last traded at $68.89, with a volume of 2043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.35.

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of Weis Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 19.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 27.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

