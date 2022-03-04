Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 220,624 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 1,301.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,624 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Albertsons Companies worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

NYSE ACI opened at $35.70 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

