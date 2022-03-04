Wellington Management Group LLP Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.45% of Deluxe worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,250,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Deluxe by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $570.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

