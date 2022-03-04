Wellington Management Group LLP Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1,595.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 88,265 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in State Street by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

STT opened at $83.94 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.32.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

