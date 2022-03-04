Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.38% of Minerals Technologies worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after acquiring an additional 155,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 787,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

MTX opened at $69.75 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.59 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CL King cut their target price on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

