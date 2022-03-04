Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,039 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Wit LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 24,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 22,146 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,055,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,311,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.87. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $169.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.22.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

