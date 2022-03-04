Wells Fargo & Company Cuts GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target to $9.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GRWG. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a market cap of $446.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 2.75. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $59.32.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,729 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 225,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

