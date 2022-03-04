Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Increased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 390.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,260 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 35,648,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,979,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.