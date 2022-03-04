Wells Fargo & Company Trims Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Target Price to $26.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an in-line rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of Samsara stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.64. 27,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,055. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21. Samsara has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $2,530,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $190,604,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

