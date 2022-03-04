Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.790-$0.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE WELL traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.61. 40,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,810. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.18. Welltower has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

