West Oak Capital LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,750 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $843,467,000 after buying an additional 546,241 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $491,152,000 after buying an additional 369,335 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Halliburton by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,863,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $170,050,000 after buying an additional 211,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,330,894 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $136,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,857,936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after purchasing an additional 248,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $33.30 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $34.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 2.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,831 shares of company stock worth $3,295,557 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

