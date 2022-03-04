West Oak Capital LLC Sells 140 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.2% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 85.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,419,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,704,000 after buying an additional 654,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

PYPL stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.19 and a 200-day moving average of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

