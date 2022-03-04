Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $85,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,395.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAL opened at $89.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average is $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $84.71 and a twelve month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

