Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHI. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000.
Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.72. 31,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,380. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $10.77.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
