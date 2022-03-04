Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of WMC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 864.63 and a quick ratio of 864.63. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

