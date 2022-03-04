Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.43.

Western Digital stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.64. 114,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,503,999. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

