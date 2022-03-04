Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,510.00

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,510 ($47.10) and last traded at GBX 3,497 ($46.92), with a volume of 2714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,330 ($44.68).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 3,700 ($49.64) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,059.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,077.12. The stock has a market cap of £14.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

