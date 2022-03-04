White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,766,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after purchasing an additional 334,719 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.30. The stock had a trading volume of 50,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,571. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $118.63 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

