Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.34

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 7874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Several research firms have commented on WSR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $633.56 million, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 153.57%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

